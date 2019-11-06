iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 882,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,992,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,132 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.62. 7,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,929. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

