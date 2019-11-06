iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.92

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 1368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

