iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.