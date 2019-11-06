iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 100,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

