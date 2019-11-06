iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Water Oak Advisors LLC

Water Oak Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. 911,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,414. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.