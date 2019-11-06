iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.85, 34,965 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 242,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after buying an additional 607,994 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 89,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.