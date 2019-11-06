iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 8,621,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,930. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

