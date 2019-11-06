iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $325,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,646.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

