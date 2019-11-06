iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.53. 33,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $200.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

