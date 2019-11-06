iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,291. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.