iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. The company had a trading volume of 620,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,090. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

