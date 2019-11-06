Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 47,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $99,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,103 shares of company stock worth $1,664,103 in the last 90 days. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iradimed by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Iradimed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

