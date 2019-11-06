Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen Sells 7,628 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $189,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Iradimed by 109.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iradimed by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iradimed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.