Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IOVA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 2,429,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

