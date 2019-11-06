Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 7,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,565. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

