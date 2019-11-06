IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.53 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. IoTeX has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.74 or 0.06239737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00046993 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, Bgogo and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

