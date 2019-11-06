IOTA Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinone, CoinFalcon and OKEx. IOTA has a total market cap of $778.17 million and $4.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.01481277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinone, Cobinhood, Ovis, FCoin, Huobi, CoinFalcon and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

