Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $54.39. 818,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,099. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.