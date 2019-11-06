Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.27.
Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $54.39. 818,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,099. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
