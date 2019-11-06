Investors Buy Large Volume of Under Armour Put Options (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 34,971 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,005% compared to the average daily volume of 1,661 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Under Armour by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

