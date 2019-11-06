Invesque (IVQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$38.56 million for the quarter.

Get Invesque alerts:

Shares of IVQ opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.