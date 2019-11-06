Invesque (IVQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.
Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$38.56 million for the quarter.
Shares of IVQ opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
