Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 483,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 252,050 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 297,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 853.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 159,733 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 292.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,442,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,833. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.