Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stake Lifted by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for 8.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.