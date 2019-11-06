Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of IVR opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Hardin acquired 2,500 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Clemente acquired 2,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

