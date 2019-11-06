Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

