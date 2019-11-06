Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.59, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD)
BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.
See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.