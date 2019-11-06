Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.59, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD)

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

