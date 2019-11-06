Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29, 100 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

