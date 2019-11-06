Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 655,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Invacare’s payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.