Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Invacare (NYSE:IVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 655,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,468. Invacare has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $286.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invacare by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

