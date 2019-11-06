Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.37. 757,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.31 and a 200 day moving average of $515.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total value of $65,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $110,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $7,105,808. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,498,000 after acquiring an additional 864,131 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $302,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

