Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a sector performer rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Shares of LON INTU traded down GBX 6.91 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.33 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 22,070,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $580.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 31.82 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.85 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.57.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

