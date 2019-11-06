INTOSOL (LON:INTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (LON:INTO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.15.

About INTOSOL (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also leases and manages hotels and villas. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

