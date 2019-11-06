Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.39.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$16.61.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

