Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. 99,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $302,064.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,064.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $824,315. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

