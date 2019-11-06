Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

