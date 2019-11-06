Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 1,404 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06.

INTC stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.