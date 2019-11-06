Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $144.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,896.20 and a beta of 0.96. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

