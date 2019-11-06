Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

NYSE INSP traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 472,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 20.46. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $616,200.00. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,812 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

