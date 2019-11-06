Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,183,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

