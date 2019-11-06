Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after buying an additional 402,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 535,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,718,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

