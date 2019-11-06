Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 14,060 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chubb stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

