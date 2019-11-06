Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 14,060 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chubb stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
