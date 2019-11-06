Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 2,048,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,126. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $167,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 181.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

