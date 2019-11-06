Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 13,475,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,128,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

