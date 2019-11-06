Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Chairman Sells 61,525 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoNation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,940,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

