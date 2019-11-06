Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $1,112,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 100.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 787,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,773,000 after acquiring an additional 331,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

