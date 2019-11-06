Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells 2,659 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,997. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,614 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,092,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

