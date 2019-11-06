Insider Selling: Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,287.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMSF opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.44. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

