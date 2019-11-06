Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells 28,430 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GOOG opened at $1,292.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,236.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,178.62. The stock has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

