Insider Buying: Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) CEO Acquires 2,580 Shares of Stock

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCD stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. 6,471,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,850. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.31.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.