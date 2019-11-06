Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 124,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 407,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 842,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.