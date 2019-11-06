Insider Buying: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Director Keith Richman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GRUB opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 169,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

